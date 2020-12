DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Duncan Christmas parade that was slated for Saturday, December 5 at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Duncan has been canceled.

Due to the on-going pandemic and rise in cases, the traditional parade has been canceled. The Main Street Duncan Board and staff received many, concerning calls, messages, and emails regarding the safety of the parade, CDC guidelines, and public safety. After much consultation, the Board made the difficult decision but with support from some in the community, according to a press release.