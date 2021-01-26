Vernon ISD’s Central Elementary closed after COVID-19 positive student dies

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Vernon Independent School District Tuesday announced a student at Central Elementary who was positive for COVID-19 passed away.

Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a Facebook post that Central Elementary will close effective immediately.

Parents of Central Elementary students have been told to pick their students up or call the school to make arrangements if they have not already done so.

Byrd said staff will remain on campus until every student has been picked up.

According to Byrd, the student was last on the Central Elementary campus on Friday, January 22.

Byrd said according to Vernon ISD’s medical advisor, all staff and students should quarantine until Monday, February 1.

Classes will resume February 1, at which time counselors, a crisis team, and community pastors will be available.

Please find Byrd’s full statement posted to Vernon ISD’s official Facebook below: