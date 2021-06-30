“Vernon Legend” Dr. Robert Borchardt retires after 48 years, over a thousand babies delivered

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — For just about half a century, Dr. Robert Borchardt’s been a fixture in Vernon, but Wednesday at Hillcrest Clinic, a reception was held to celebrate his retirement!

“Same office, same desk, same hallway, the whole time,” Dr. Borchardt said.

For 48 years, he’s done it all at the Hillcrest Clinic: from seeing thousands of patients to delivering just as many newborns.

“He delivered my first son in 1975, Horace Joe IV,” longtime friend Horace Tabor said.

But Tabor goes back even further with the doc.

“Clear back to high school days, Crowell and Chillicothe were high rivals in those days,” Tabor said.

A relationship that lasted throughout Dr. Borchardt’s entire career, something that was common with the people of Vernon, all the way up to the mayor.

“I mean he kind of saw me grow up a little bit,” Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said. “I worked at the pharmacy here in 1973, and saw Dr. Borchardt on a daily basis.”

Whether that’s out walking his dog or working on numerous boards for organizations in town, Dr. Borchardt is always around.

“You go to football games, you’d see him on the sidelines and you just walk around in the community, and he’s just always there, he’s always been involved in our community,” Gosline said.

And he will continue impacting lives long after he hangs up his coat.

“I’ve known these people all these years and have these connections that you just don’t get in any other profession,” Dr. Borchardt said.

And don’t worry Vernon, Dr. Borchardt isn’t going anywhere, you can still plan on seeing him out and about on his famous dog walks