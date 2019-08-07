Vernon Main Street Program officials look to improve

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Main Street Program officials are looking forward to the future after a meeting with the Texas Main Street Program.

Members of the Texas Main Street Program met with the members of the Vernon Main Street Program last week.

“They went through what Main Street is and its four-point approach which is economic vitality, design, promotion and organization,” Director of Tourism and Main Street Services Amanda Lehman said. “Then, after they went through that with the community, they presented some research that they had done on Vernon and its economic development over the years.”

Main Street Economic Development Specialist Alan Cox said there are a couple of keys to economic growth in downtown areas.

“Small business development and entrepreneurship,” Cox said. “Understanding that the downtown area is the best place for small business to occur in a local community. It has the variety of space that small businesses can use.”

State Coordinator for the Texas Main Street Program Debra Drescher said the first five years of the program is the foundation laying stage where there may not be that much visible change. Vernon city officials are now moving to the next step.

“Usually that second phase after five to eight or so years is when you really start to see reinvestment growth,” Drescher said. “Buildings being invested in, change starting to happen because the capacity of the program to really impact and to affect change is there at that time.”

Lehman said they have one main issue that needs to be improved upon.

“We have lots of vacant buildings,” Lehman said. “We actually have 151 buildings in our Main Street district and that’s large. Which its a great thing because that means we have plenty of room for growth.”

With the areas that need to be improved pointed out, Vernon Main Street Program officials can work to improve downtown and bring in more visitors.

Lehman said they are going to do to help get more businesses in the vacant buildings is use a new website that will show what buildings are occupied, vacant, for sale or for lease.