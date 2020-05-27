Vernon makes history, appoints first female mayor

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite the May election being pushed back due to the pandemic, Vernon’s mayor-elect still took office Tuesday night.

Now-former mayor Doug Jeffery and city commission wanted Pam Gosline to serve her full term since she was set to run unopposed.

History was made tonight for Vernon when city commissioners unanimously approved Gosline, becoming the first female mayor in Vernon’s 131 year history since being incorporated.

“I feel even more challenged, because I don’t want to let anyone down,” Gosline said.

Covid-19 and a global pandemic can’t stop her, Gosline is ready to hit the ground running.

“I am going to be an involved mayor, I love being involved in the community, I love giving back,” Gosline said. “So yeah, people do see me around, it’s nothing for me to march main street in the Halloween parade wearing a duck outfit.”

Jeffery made it clear he signed up for one term, not running for re-election against Gosline, the only opposition.

Jeffery also added he couldn’t be happier to see Gosline fill this role.

“Pam is going to do an incredible job as mayor and I have no trepidation’s about stepping down and stepping aside cause my term is up and Pam is going to do an incredible job,” Jeffery said.

Both Jeffery and Gosline think the transition will be smooth, thanks in large part to how well city commissioners work together.

“We work so well as a team and I don’t think the mayor can do it alone. I think it takes the team for us to bounce the ideas off of each other and work together,” Gosline said.

Gosline said thanks to the strength of the Vernon, she is ready to lead the community through the pandemic.