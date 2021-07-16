Vernon man charged with sexual assault of a child following Texas Rangers investigation

VERNON — A Wilbarger County man believed to be the pastor of a Vernon church has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

Brian Keith Pounds was arrested in Wichita Falls on Friday on a Vernon Police Department charge. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the Texas Rangers assisted the Vernon PD and the 46th Judicial District Attorney’s Office with the investigation.

Buesing said 46th District Attorney Staley Heatly is expected to release additional information Monday.

Pounds’ bond is not set.

According to the Assembly of God website, Pounds is listed as the lead pastor of the Vernon church.

Our newsroom tried calling the church Friday evening to see if Pounds was still a pastor of First Assembly at God in Vernon, but couldn’t reach anyone. It is unclear his current connection to the congregation.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.