Vernon man charged with tampering evidence in murder case

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— A Vernon man has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for trying to conceal evidence in a murder case.



25-year-old Tyler Holmes pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.



Authorities said Holmes concealed clothing worn by two murder suspects in his home.



In May of 2017, the Cowboy Club owner was shot and killed at his business.

Robert Owens Thomas the third and Ronald Ray Fanner are charged with the murder.

According to a witness, a man with a black bandanna covering his face went inside McBride’s Club and began firing.



Mcbride fell to the floor and the gunman continued firing several more rounds.



A witness reported seeing Thomas in a pickup parked near the cowboy club

on the night of May 20, 2017.



The witness noticed Thomas was wearing a bandana across his face and asked him what he was doing.



Thomas allegedly motioned toward the club and said he was going to quote “hit a lick,” referring to robbing someone.