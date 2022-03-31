VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for a vicious assault of his girlfriend in August 2021 that caused her to lose consciousness twice.

Ermongenes Timmie Baca, 28, pleaded guilty in 46th District Court to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence.

The victim said she and Baca were in his car and got into an argument. Then, he stopped the car and began hitting her with his fists until she lost consciousness.

The victim said when she came to, she was in their apartment and he began to beat her again on her face and body and she again lost consciousness.

The victim told authorities she was able to get out of the apartment several hours later and get into her car and drive to Abilene where she has relatives.

The victim reported the assault to police in Abilene, who then notified the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office.

Baca will have to serve at least 10 years before being eligible for parole.

Baca has previous convictions for harassment for which he received 1 year probation in 2014 and 1 year probation in 2016 for assault of a family member in which he got 1 year probation, and a probation violation was filed for that in 2017.

