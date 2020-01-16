Vernon man jailed after driving over mother, assaulted wife sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon man who ran over his mother with his pickup, and two months after she died, reportedly assaulted his wife and an officer who was trying to arrest him, has been sentenced to prison.

Cevin Turkett, 41, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to the maximum of two years in prison and guilty to assault of a public servant for 10 years.

District Attorney Staley Heatly said those sentences will be served concurrently.

Vernon police officers said they went to a home in August where two women were fighting.

They said they found Turkett’s mother, Sandra Turkett, injured on the ground after a fight with Turkett’s wife. They said Turkett had tried to break up the fight by putting his wife in his pickup and driving away. As he drove off, they said his mother’s foot was caught under the tire and she fell and the truck then drove over her hip.

She was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with a fractured hip. One day after she was released she was found dead in her bed and the autopsy showed her trauma contributed to her death from cardiovascular disease.

Heatly said there was no evidence the injury was intentional.

About two months later, police officers said they were called to a domestic disturbance between Turkett and his wife and his wife showed signs of being assaulted.

As they tried to arrest him, officers said Turkett began fighting and kicked an officer, knocking off his body camera.