Vernon man receives 75 years for unlawful gun possession

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon man received 75 years in prison for illegally trying to sell firearms around Vernon.

Charles Harvey Bryant, 50, was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm after a two-day jury trial.

The jury then deliberated about 20 minutes before assessing punishment at 75 years.

The punishment range was enhanced to the habitual offender level of between 25 and 99 years because of Bryant’s previous convictions, including aggravated sexual assault and assault family violence.

Evidence and testimony showed Bryant is not permitted to possess a firearm and was trying to sell guns including pistols, rifles and shotguns in 2017.

An additional pending charge of sexual assault was dismissed because the victim was satisfied with the sentence for the firearms charge.

Bryant will be eligible for parole in 15 years or less depending on good time credit.