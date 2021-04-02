Vernon man sent to hospital following late-night crash, OPS investigating

TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon man is hospitalized in Fort Worth with serious injuries after rolling his truck Thursday night.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety accident report, the incident occured at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Steven L. Turner, 43, was driving on west on U.S. 70 outside of Grandfield, and at some point, went off the road.

Turner then over-corrected the pickup and lost control, slid off the road into a ditch and rolled several times.

Turner was originally taken to United Regional by Grandfield EMS, but was later transferred to John Peter Smith Hospital.

The report said Turner crashed due to his excessive speed.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we learn more.