Vernon mayor to step down Tuesday

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon will soon have a new mayor.

Mayor Doug Jeffrey is set to step down during Tuesday’s meeting. Jeffrey said when he was elected he decided on doing one term which is why he did not run for reelection this year.

Mayor Pro-Tem Pam Gosline was the only person who ran for the mayoral position and she is set to take over on Tuesday.

Because the election was pushed back until November, Jeffrey felt this was the best decision so Gosline could have her full-term not cut short since COVID-19 pushed the May election to November.

If the election would have happened in May, Tuesday’s meeting would have been when Gosline would have been sworn in because Jeffery would have completed his two-year term.