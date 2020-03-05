Vernon mother gifts $23,000 prize to son

Braum’s Area Manager Ramiro Martinez (left), District Manager Anthony Montoya (middle left), President and CEO Drew Braum (right) and Vernon Store Manager Debbie Turkett (middle right) presented Dalton and Shelley Reagan (middle) with a check for $23,000 for winning the Braum’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon mom won a tuition grand prize of $23,000 Wednesday, but chose instead to give it to her son, a freshman in college.

Braum’s announced Wednesday that Shelley Reagan of Vernon, TX won their Braum’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Grand Prize of $23,000.

Although it was Shelly who entered and won the contest, her son, Dalton, will be receiving the benefit.

She gifted the prize to Dalton, who is currently a freshman at Dallas Baptist University.

He is in the accelerated program working towards his Master’s Degree in Christian Counseling, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Christian Studies. He is specializing in youth ministry.

“When Dalton felt lead to go into the ministry, we already knew so many great things about Dallas Baptist University, and once he visited the campus, he fell in love with the school and staff,” Shelley said. “I knew that we were looking at costly tuition and honestly, we were concerned about debt, but God has provided so well for us. I can’t express what an incredible blessing this gift from Braum’s and Dr Pepper is to our family. It has relieved such a burden. We are still amazed that this has really happened!”

The contest ran from September 1, 2019 to October 30th, 2019.

Contestants had to be at least 18 years of age and reside in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma or Texas.

All the contestants had to do to be entered was text BRAUMS to 737737. They could enter once a day.

Shelley was not the one who actually saw the contest, it was her sister.

“I received a link from my sister, Starla, about the contest,” she said. “She has been sweet to send me different scholarship opportunities as she sees them and I responded immediately after receiving the link from her. Dalton had also seen a poster for the contest at DBU and entered as well.”

“I could not believe that my two favorite things were paired together for a contest,” Dalton said. “It was meant to be! Now, I have to celebrate with a Braum’s triple meat cheeseburger, fries and a side of Braum’s sauce, along with a chocolate shake!”

As for Shelley, she likes to stick with the Strawberry Poppy Seed Chicken Salad.

“I stalk the Vernon store like crazy every spring waiting for it to come out,” she said.

The contest offered a chance to win one of twenty $1,000 tuition awards or one $23,000 tuition award through text entries.

“This contest really gives us a unique opportunity to give back to our customers,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “We’re very proud of all the winners and wish them the best of luck in their college career.”

The Braum’s Dr Pepper tuition award can be used to cover college or post-secondary vocational institutional tuition, fees, books, supplies, equipment, related educational expenses or on-campus room and board.

The tuition award can also be used to pay off student loans for eligible costs.

It can also be gifted to anyone 18 or older to be used for their tuition costs or student loans.

About Braums

Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store in 1968. The company is still family owned and operated. There are 280 Braum’s stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, with 95 of those located in Texas alone. For more information about Braum’s, click here.