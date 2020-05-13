Vernon Plaza Theater to have soft reopen on May 15

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Plaza Theater is planning to reopen after shutting down for COVID-19 after two months of closed doors.

The Plaza is ready to get Vernon residents out of the house for some safe family entertainment.

“I’m hoping that we get some of the families back initially because I know the kids are going crazy. And I know the parents are anxious to give them something else to do for a couple of hours,” Vernon Plaza Theater owner Mark Farr-Nash said.

Farr-Nash is excited to reopen the theater and to see all of the Plaza’s loyal customers after some time apart.

“These aren’t just patrons, they’re friends,” Farr-Nash said. “I’ve watched their kids grow up. I’ve seen them move away and come back with husbands and children, we’re kind of starting to see that happen.”

Opening the theater is not only good for residents, but also good for Vernon’s local economy.

“The businesses that stayed open were obviously what was considered essential. We’re all essential in Vernon because, without all of our businesses, we’re not going to continue to thrive,” Vernon Chamber of Commerce executive director Amanda Martinez said.

Now that the Plaza is reopening, they have a plan in place to properly social distance moviegoers. When moviegoers go into the Plaza on Friday, they will have to sit in every other row, and families will have to sit one or two seats apart.

“We have daily cleans and we have weekly cleans that are part of our existing protocols. Since we’ve been closed, we cleaned during the close. Then we did a massive clean a couple of weeks ago and did a huge overhaul of stuff and we’re gonna clean again before we open,” Farr-Nash said.

The Plaza is doing all of this cleaning and sanitizing to get ready for folks to start enjoying their local theater again.

“I know my family’s planning on coming to watch some of their movies,” Martinez said. “It’s amazing. It’s amazing what it is they provide for our community and the positive, healthy entertainment for family that they give to us.”

The plaza will have one screen open on Friday and it will be showing the movie ‘I Still Believe’. For showtimes and other plaza information, click here.