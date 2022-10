VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon Police Chief Randy Agan announced his retirement Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, after almost five years as head of the department.

He thanks City Manager Marty Mangum, the men and women of the Vernon PD, and the citizens.

City leaders named Agan Police Chief on Nov. 13, 2017, and he took over in December that year.

Agan came to Vernon from McKinney where he served as sergeant in the criminal investigations division.