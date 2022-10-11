VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon police are currently investigating a homicide where it’s believed a man was shot several times Tuesday night.

It happened in a field across the street from the American Legion, right off Marshall Street.

A witness on the scene says the victim had been walking throughout the area and sleeping in bushes, and before the shooting, witnesses had told the man they wanted him to leave. That witness also says around 13 shots may have been fired.

The Wilbarger County Sheriff says the sheriff’s office is handling calls for the police department while they work the homicide scene.

Our crew on scene says Texas Rangers are there, too.