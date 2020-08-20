Vernon Police need help finding missing teen

WILBARGER (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Shakara Grant, 15, was last seen on August 14 at the Act II Apartments located at 4601 Woodland Ave.

According to her family, she was outside working with her stepmother. Her stepmother stepped inside for a moment and when she returned Grant was missing.

According to Capt. Wayne Hodges they have had several leads but none have lead to Grant’s location. He said that someone knows where she is.

“No foul play is suspected,” Hodges said.

Grant has is 5’6 and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Grant please call the Vernon Police Department at 940-552-2502.