Vernon residents express environmental safety concerns from crematory to city officials

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL)— Sullivan Funeral Home has been in business in Vernon and Wilbarger County since 1888, but on Tuesday, residents questioned the safety of the recently added crematory to the city commission.

“I implore you as commissioners, to uphold your elected offices and not allow the burning of human remains within the city limits of Vernon,” one resident said.

“I don’t care if it’s one pollutant, or 46 pollutants coming out of there, it’s more than we have now,” concerned attendee Aaron Reese said.

Concerns flowed in during the meeting over what toxins the crematory could potentially emit to the public.



Considering it’s about a mile away from Vernon Middle School and the Boys and Girls Club.

“That’s my concern, is just the location, I’m not condemning the crematorium or anything like that,” a concerned resident said.

But a partner with Sullivan Funeral Home Robert Webb said a study from the National Mercury Emission put crematories at zero percent, and they would never put the community at risk like that.

“Everybody that is associated with Sullivan Funeral Home has children and grandchildren, we use the same facilities that everyone in this room does,” Webb said. “We are not going to place something in this community that’s going to hurt the citizens and children of this town.”

In the end, no decision was made, and it seems like this is an issue in Vernon that doesn’t seem to be fading any time soon.

Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said no action was taken tonight because the funeral home is a state-regulated facility, but they wanted to hear the concerns from the public.