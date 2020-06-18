Breaking News
17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 137
Live Now:
Top trending stories featured on Newsfeed Now
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Champion Consumer 101 Earth Odyssey Earth Odyssey 2 Roots Vets Saving Pets

Vernon residents host Juneteenth celebration

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The residents of Vernon will be hosting a Juneteenth parade at Christine Lyday Park on June 19, 2020.

The organizers of the Juneteenth parade are inviting all residents of Vernon to come out to Christine Lyday Park on June 19, 2020, with games and events beginning at 1:00 p.m. and the parade from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. for free food, games, food trucks, and entertainment. The organizers hope to bring awareness and celebrate the day when all of the last slaves were freed in America.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News