Vernon residents host Juneteenth celebration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The residents of Vernon will be hosting a Juneteenth parade at Christine Lyday Park on June 19, 2020.

The organizers of the Juneteenth parade are inviting all residents of Vernon to come out to Christine Lyday Park on June 19, 2020, with games and events beginning at 1:00 p.m. and the parade from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. for free food, games, food trucks, and entertainment. The organizers hope to bring awareness and celebrate the day when all of the last slaves were freed in America.