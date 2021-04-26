Vernon restaurant to celebrate 60th anniversary, recognized by Gov. Abbott

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to celebrate 60 years of Fred’s Corner Grille with free cake and ice cream!

The restaurant will be celebrating 60 years in Vernon on Friday, April 30.

The local staple was also commended by Gov. Greg Abbott Monday when they received a letter from him.

“Your hard work and loyalty to your customers and to the Vernon community have helped you restaurant achieve its longevity, and I wish you continued success for another 60 years,” Abbott said in his letter.

You can read the full letter below:

Fred’s Corner Grille will also be giving away 60 gift certificates.