Vernon reverend set to retire after 50 years of service in one church

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Family, friends, and colleagues are celebrating the retirement of a longtime Vernon resident, pastor, and educator.

Reverend Irl Holt has served as the pastor of Fargo United Methodist Church in Vernon since 1970.

Rev. Holt was also a middle school guidance counselor, an elementary and middle school principal and the director of federal programs for Vernon ISD between 1963 and 1997.

Rev. Holt’s retirement celebration will begin Sunday, June 6, 2021 with a church service at 11 a.m. at Fargo United Methodist Church.

A reception will then be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church Parlor.

Sunday has also been declared Irl Holt Day by the Mayor of Vernon.

From the entire KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage family, we extend our gratitude to Rev. Irl Holt for his decades of service to the City of Vernon and its residents.