Vernon robotics team to compete in world competition

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A local robotics team will compete at the world festival against teams across 70 countries in the world’s largest youth robotics competition.

“We never dreamed we would get first place in the competition,” Boys and Girls Club robotics team member Oliver Heatly said.

Oliver’s team, insert name here, finished 1st in the regional robotics competition and will now head to the world competition.

The peculiar name came out of an inside joke, and the team members decided to run with it as their official name.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Oliver said. “I’m on a team with seven other kids. We have to program and work on the robot and research a lot of stuff for our project and do a teamwork activity every class. It’s a lot of work, a big reward this time.”

Each year there’s a theme the teams have to abide by. This year’s theme was city shapers and teams had to identify a problem in their community and create a solution to the problem.

“In Vernon, there’s empty downtown lots and there’s no downtown teen activities and not really gathering place for people of multiple ages,” Oliver said. “So, our idea would transform this old empty lot into this place with play equipment, exercise equipment, a shade structure, so it has things for people of every age so they can all come together and have fun together.”

This team has only been around for three years. Head coach Meg Heatly said this skill is something they can use later in life.

“Robotics actually has a lot to do with problem-solving skills, persistence, learning to work together as a team recognizing the strengths and weaknesses of your teammates how best to move forward together,” Meg Heatley said.

Oliver said he agrees and thinks robotics will affect the future.

“I think robotics is a fast-growing field that’ll really affect the future,” Oliver said. “I think it would be great for kids my age and younger to learn about how to code things and doing basic robotics and engineering skills and that will be really helpful in the future.”

The world festival will take place in April. Saturday Iowa Park ISD officials are hosting the largest robotics event Wichita Falls has had. It will be at the Region 9 Service Center from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Also, on Tuesday the team received a big honor for its accomplishment at the commissioners meeting as the mayor announced a proclamation making this week in celebration of Vernon robotics.