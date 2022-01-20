Vernon school officials say staffing problem remains, but has improved

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — After several schools halted classes last week because of severe staffing shortages, the question now is whether they will be able to remain open if those shortages continue.

Schools have had a difficult, if not impossible, task finding enough substitute teachers to take the place of those out with Covid-19 cases.

Vernon school reopened Wednesday, January 20, after closing a full week.

Superintendent Jeff Byrd said while they are still not back to a full staff, they are in much better shape this week than last week, and so far they have been able to safely monitor students.

On top of Covid-19 cases, Byrd said there is a stomach flu bug spreading in the community.

He said staff and student numbers are being closely monitored, and they are in direct contact with their medical health advisors. If cases drastically increase, the administrative team will meet to decide the course of action.