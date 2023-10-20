VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon announced that the City’s drinking water supply was found to exceed the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for nitrate.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) sent the City of Vernon notice that an analysis of the community’s drinking water indicated a nitrate level of 12 milligrams per liter. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established the Maximum Contaminant Level for nitrate was 10 milligrams per liter.

Most people will not need an alternative water supply, but infants under six months old and those with health concerns could be affected.

Infants who drink the water could become seriously ill and may die without treatment. The symptoms include shortness of breath and “blue baby syndrome.” Infants will need to be given an alternative water supply.

Pregnant women concerned about the health of their fetus may also choose to use an alternative water supply for cooking and drinking.

The City’s statement said that boiling the water is not an effective way to remove nitrate.

The City of Vernon said they will be taking actions to address the issue with the water supply:

Repair or replace the existing equipment that reduces and monitors the nitrate levels in the water

Providing an alternative source of water to infants under six months, nursing and pregnant mothers

Posting the notice on Hyper Reach, City Website, Social media and the newspaper

If you have questions regarding this matter, you can contact Vernon’s Director of Public Works, Darell Kennon, at (940) 552-2581.