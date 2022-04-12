VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Vernon and Wilbarger General Hospital are aligning its forces with American Medical Response to aid the fire department’s staff shortage.

“We are all a team the city, the county and the hospital, we are all a team. Our ambulance service covers the city of Vernon and Wilbarger County, so when we saw we were going to be short staff, we just immediately went into work,” city of Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said.

It’s been difficult over the last couple years for everyone around the world with job shortages being an ongoing problem, especially in the city of Vernon and its first responders.

“I don’t think it’s unusual in today’s healthcare world. [It’s] very difficult to find people, to keep people, there’s a lot of dynamic in all most specialties so those things happen,” Wilbarger General Hospital CEO Thomas Siemers said.

According to a statement from Wilbarger General Hospital, when the fire department staff numbers decreased, there was a question as to how they would continue to meet EMS needs for the citizens of Vernon.

“We are no different than anyone else in the United States. Staff is a problem, labor shortage is a problem and we are doing everything we can in the city of Vernon to make that shortage, make that staffing problem, not be a staffing problem anymore. We are doing everything that we possibly can to recruit fire, AMS so that we can service our citizens,” Gosline said.

This new partnership between the city, the hospital and AMR ensures citizens will continue to receive medical response they deserve when needed.

“My hat’s off to AMR for stepping up to the plate and making it all happen quickly. There was never a need for panic, nor is the need of panic. We are covered,” Gosline said.

A message the mayor wants the community to know is when it gets tough out there, Vernon pulls together.