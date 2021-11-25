Vernon’s Holiday Spirit Meals feeds hundreds in Wilbarger County

Just a few weeks after one of the co-founders of the annual Holiday Spirit Meals in Vernon was laid to rest, the decade-old tradition continued this morning to ensure no Wilbarger County resident goes to bed hungry.

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Just a few weeks after one of the co-founders of the annual Holiday Spirit Meals in Vernon was laid to rest, the decade-old tradition continued this morning to ensure no Wilbarger County resident goes to bed hungry.

Seeing the smiling faces of residents who leave with a hot plate brings joy to the organizers of Vernon’s Annual Holiday Spirit Meals.

The day of giving in Wilbarger County also brings in volunteers from around the state like Dan Dale.

“Larry said hey, we’re gonna be here, we need help delivering 700 meals, I said let’s do it let’s go,” Dale said.

Dale who is visiting from San Antonio and his son-in-law Josh Bowen, who is visiting from Alabama said they are ready to feast with family and friends, but being able to deliver meals to families in need for the first time is an added bonus.

“I’ve never done this before, it’s very exciting, it’s very good to give back to the community and I’m looking forward to doing it,” Bowen said.

Just a few weeks ago, news broke that Glenna Bryant, who created this event alongside her husband, passed away in Alabama.

Goins said now more than ever they hope to keep her legacy alive.

“It’s always been about Glenna and Pat and to continue the tradition they started,” Goins said. “It’s so important to keep this tradition alive for the community and for them,” Goins said.

Goins said the most important thing she looks forward to at this event, specifically this year, is seeing people whom they haven’t seen for so long due to the pandemic.

749 meals were delivered on Thanksgiving Day.

Hospital staff as well as everyone at the jail received meals as well.

Goins said they will be doing this again for Christmas, they’ll start taking delivery orders in mid-December.