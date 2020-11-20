Vernon’s new Roy Orbison mural now complete

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — Roy Orbison is known all over as one of the founding fathers of Rock and Roll.

Locally, he is known to be a poster child for those in Vernon. Now thanks to a few local artists he will be remembered in his hometown for years to come.

Many in the Texoma area know music icon Roy Orbison was brought up in the town of Vernon and has been a staple for the town. Now after a year of planning and weeks of work, the Alliance group along with Vernon chamber of commerce are getting compliments about the mural done by local mural artist Selena Mize.

“A lot of people who live here have commented that they love it and it’s really beautiful and they are so glad that some art is finally making some appearance here downtown,” Mize said. “I’m excited people love it.”

Even though Mize had help from other artists in the area the mural still had its challenges.

“The most challenging part for me was probably the guitar. I’m not so skilled at inanimate objects but the face was the easiest part for me,” Mize said.

Mize said being the first large mural in Vernon she hopes it sparks a movement.

“I hope that people appreciate the arts in a different way and that more murals will pop up here downtown and give local artist here an opportunity as well as to get that experience under their belt,” Mize said.

Standing 25 feet tall and 110 feet wide Vernon now has a piece of American music history for all to enjoy.