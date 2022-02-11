WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The race for Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner has been anything but normal.

At a news conference Friday, Mickey Fincannon made it clear that there’s still a lot brewing between him and his opponent Lee Harvey. Harvey though has not chosen to comment on anything at this time, as they both continue their hard-fought battle for the precinct 2 seat.

“In the past weeks, this election campaign has become very tense to say the least,” Fincannon said.

The race for this seat is a familiar one.

Former commissioner Harvey is facing off against incumbent Mickey Fincannon, and things have been quite rocky as this ongoing feud continues to grow with what Fincannon is calling complaints against Harvey.

“Some of these complaints came to me while I was a police officer, some came to me while I was running for office, and even more have come to me since I was elected,” Fincannon said.

Complaints he says that are about Harvey’s conduct during his time in office, which involve alleged offenses such as abuse of power by an elected official, falsifying documents and using county equipment for personal business.

All things Harvey says are untrue but something Fincannon clearly still wants investigated, which led him to send an email to District Attorney John Gillespie that in part reads:

“Due to all the current controversy involving any other investigation I want to ask you who to make this complaint to. I felt it better to ask you directly since you are the criminal district attorney.” Fincannon to Gillespie in an email

Gillespie, honoring Fincannon’s wants for a truly transparent election, requested that an independent prosecutor be appointed to investigate these claims and also released Fincannon’s original email in that statement, which was another area addressed at Fincannon’s press conference

“Can you share with me why the email I wrote to the Wichita County District Attorney himself regarding a possible criminal matter would be released to the public?” Fincannon said.

Fincannon says despite running for public office, he didn’t expect any of this to go public and that moving forward he hopes honesty is at the forefront of this investigation and campaign.

“All I’m trying to do is get the facts out to the public. I’ve been 100% trying to do that every day. If you put out strictly the facts, then I don’t think you can go wrong,” Fincannon said.

Leaving all involved parties with plenty to think about.

In a statement to our newsroom, Gillespie released the following statement: