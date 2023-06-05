WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some local men and women who served our country are now being honored with banners along Kemp Boulevard.

The Hometown Hero Banners are 24-inch by 48-inch heavy-duty vinyls with veteran’s pictures on both the front and back sides.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary President Annie Nickerson said they were inspired by small towns in the northeast and believed this project would be a great way to honor our local leaders in Texoma.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Nickerson said. “I work for veterans on a regular basis here locally and nationally, and they have done so many things for us. It’s about time we did something for them, so we can share their faces with everybody who drives by.”

Nickerson said she hopes the project expands throughout the city and added that if you have a veteran you’d like to honor, you can still purchase a banner at the VFW Post 8878.

The banners are $120 per veteran.