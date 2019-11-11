Veteran inspires Vernon ISD students

One veteran said the military changed his life and is hoping his experiences can student inspires students.

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — One veteran said the military changed his life and is hoping his experiences inspire students.

Veteran Willie Tubbs said his purpose in life is teaching students the blueprint on how to become great.

During a Veterans Day assembly at Vernon High School, Monday Tubbs encouraged students to live each day like a new beginning and to work hard to make their dream a reality.

“I wanted to change their mindset to understand that reset,” Tubbs said. “Remember every situation equals transformation, so whatever situation they’re in, they can understand it’s an opportunity for them to grow.”

The father of two, who is a former Sergeant in the 949th Brigade Support Battalion in the Texas Army National Guard and served one year in Iraq said the military changed his life, most importantly his way of thinking.

“I didn’t have my father in my life, I didn’t have that support system growing up but I recognized that if I could just get that training that I need I could teach my children how to become great by demonstrating how I’m becoming great,” Tubbs said.

Vernon High School junior Tinaye Mubvumba said he learned some valuable lessons from Tubbs’ presentation that he and his peers can exemplify.

“It’s important for us to be grateful to our veterans for their service so we can enjoy our freedoms every day,” Mubvumba said. “Remember to be positive in whatever you’re doing, and whenever something bad happens don’t think too much about it just move on because tomorrow is a new day and you have a new chance to pursue that thing.”

Tubbs’ goal is to ensure students just like Mubvumba understand that a S.T.O.R.M. is just “Something That Only Remains Momentarily”, and there is a way they can be unstoppable and that starts by achieving every goal they make for themselves one step at a time.

Known as the “acronym man”, Tubbs said V.E.T.E.R.A.N.S. are “Valuable Experts That Earned Respect and National Spotlight”.

Tubbs said he has a book that launches December 10, Operation L.U.N.C.H that focuses on how to end school lunch debt for kids across the country, follow this link for details.

Follow this link to Operation L.U.N.C.H., the book.