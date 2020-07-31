Veteran Jason Hester hopes to bring change to Wichita Falls District 4

Hester is a veteran and long-time Wichita Falls resident who said he has a vision for the city but most importantly he wants the resident’s voices to be heard.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The November election in Wichita Falls is starting to take shape as people announce their candidacy. Here’s who has filed so far as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Stephen Santellana for mayor, Jeff Browning and Mel Martinez for District 3 city councilor and Tim Brewer and Jason Hester for District 4.

Hester is a veteran and long-time Wichita Falls resident who said he has a vision for the city but most importantly he wants the resident’s voices to be heard.

The Midwestern State University graduate said he wants to see economic growth but also wants city leaders to be fiscally conservative.

“Stop spending money that we don’t have, don’t borrow money, make the best if what we have now, stop raising taxes,” Hester said.

Hester’s only opponent in the race so far is realtor Tim Brewer, who has served as the city councilor for District 4 since being elected in November 2018.

The filing deadline is Aug. 17.