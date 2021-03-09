Veteran owned coffee company to visit WF with free coffee in honor of local military, first reponders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A coffee company owned and operated by military veterans is making its way to Wichita Falls this week and they’re bringing free coffee all in honor of local law enforcement, military members and first responders.

Black Rifle Coffee Company staff will be at 112 E. Scott Street on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11 starting at 9 a.m. passing out free coffee and other BRCC items.

This property is next door to the old Tommy’s House of Music or more recently called Simba’s located at 110 E. Scott.