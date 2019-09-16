Veteran puts up billboard in search of employment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL)— Michael Owen is a native Texoman raised in Electra. He’s also a veteran seeking employment and at the moment is having a little trouble

“I’m currently looking for a job somewhere I have been unemployed for three months and it has been difficult to find a job I put in numerous applications and I have not heard back from any at this time,” Veteran Michael Owen said.

Owen served in the airforce from 1997 to 2003 after he discharged he went to college and became a social worker for 8 years in Virginia.

Now Owen is looking to change careers and with his job search not going well, he decided to come up with a not-so-common way to let the public know he is ready to work.

“One day I was walking down the road from the store and I was thinking about billboards and marketing and how people market different products and I thought I can market myself this way,” Owen said.

Owens’ billboard has his contact information and attributes in hopes of attracting employers.

Chris Enriquez, a veterans career advisor said he encourages any veteran to seek and think of different ways to look for employment.

“Anyway our veterans can think outside of the box anytime they are looking for employment or job scenario we appreciate the fact we like to work with them and partner with them to give them some guidance,” Enriquez said.

Owen said the community support has been great and people have already called with suggestions for jobs and he hopes with this billboard he can get back to work soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Electra High School awarded $30,000 for science department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electra High School awarded $30,000 for science department"

FCC Approves Nexstar Tribune Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "FCC Approves Nexstar Tribune Deal"

County to withhold payment to software company if requested improvements aren't made in timely manner

Thumbnail for the video titled "County to withhold payment to software company if requested improvements aren't made in timely manner"

Cotton Co. makes settlement with suspended sheriff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cotton Co. makes settlement with suspended sheriff"

Bowie P.D seize over 125 counterfeit Juul pods from local store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie P.D seize over 125 counterfeit Juul pods from local store"

A fatal accident takes the life of a Burkburnett high school student

Thumbnail for the video titled "A fatal accident takes the life of a Burkburnett high school student"

UPDATE: 18-year booked into jail after Clay Co. investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: 18-year booked into jail after Clay Co. investigation"

brain-eating amoeba

Thumbnail for the video titled "brain-eating amoeba"

white house holds meeting on ethanol

Thumbnail for the video titled "white house holds meeting on ethanol"

Safe banking act for canabis businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe banking act for canabis businesses"

Fire at housing authority

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire at housing authority"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News