Veteran puts up billboard in search of employment

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL)— Michael Owen is a native Texoman raised in Electra. He’s also a veteran seeking employment and at the moment is having a little trouble

“I’m currently looking for a job somewhere I have been unemployed for three months and it has been difficult to find a job I put in numerous applications and I have not heard back from any at this time,” Veteran Michael Owen said.

Owen served in the airforce from 1997 to 2003 after he discharged he went to college and became a social worker for 8 years in Virginia.



Now Owen is looking to change careers and with his job search not going well, he decided to come up with a not-so-common way to let the public know he is ready to work.

“One day I was walking down the road from the store and I was thinking about billboards and marketing and how people market different products and I thought I can market myself this way,” Owen said.

Owens’ billboard has his contact information and attributes in hopes of attracting employers.



Chris Enriquez, a veterans career advisor said he encourages any veteran to seek and think of different ways to look for employment.

“Anyway our veterans can think outside of the box anytime they are looking for employment or job scenario we appreciate the fact we like to work with them and partner with them to give them some guidance,” Enriquez said.

Owen said the community support has been great and people have already called with suggestions for jobs and he hopes with this billboard he can get back to work soon.