Veterans Day: Free food and services for active-duty personnel and veterans

(KFDX/KJTL) — A Veterans Day salute to you Texoma for serving in the proud and honorable tradition of the United States military.

You’ve helped to make this world a better place with your courage, sacrifice, and dedication to our country. No words could ever express how much that means.

We will be covering a number of stories where we honor our veterans.

This story, in particular, offers discounts that retailers choose to show their support.

Each year at Veterans Day, a number of restaurants and retailers offer discounts and special promotions for those who have served in uniform.

As a way for businesses to show their continued appreciation and support, they offer several discounts.

The following businesses will offer deals for veterans and active military on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11.

For complete details on these deals, click on the links provided.

8th Street Coffee house: Along with City Hope Church, receive a FREE Drink of your choice Monday.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries Monday.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu Monday.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free Monday, in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza Monday.

Cicis: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and coupon.

Cotton Patch Cafe: Free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Monday. Also, vets and active military will get an American flag pin and the restaurant is introducing an ongoing 10% military discount.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Monday. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’: Free doughnut Monday.

El Mexicano: Buffet dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Hooters: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

Marco’s Pizza: 50% off all menu price pizzas Monday with promo code HONOR50 for veterans.

McAlister’s Deli: Receive a complimentary entrée, drink and dessert.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt Monday.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu Monday.

On The Border: Free combo meal Monday.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Monday for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant Monday.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries Monday.

Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee Monday.

Taco Casa: Taco Casa is offering your choice of one super item and a small drink or two regular menu items and a small drink.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Bed Bath and Beyond: 25% OFF your entire in-store shopping cart for a full weekend of Veterans Day holiday shopping from Saturday, Nov. 9th through Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular priced items in-store with Balance ® Rewards card

Target: 10% military discount on a purchase made in-store and online at Target.com from Nov. 3-11, 2019

7-11: Free Big Gulp, Slurpee, or medium coffee.