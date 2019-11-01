Veterans Day parade offers opportunity to honor Texoma heroes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veterans Day is fast approaching, and Texoma has so many veterans to thank for fighting for freedoms.

The Veterans Day parade in downtown Wichita Falls will happen Saturday morning, Nov. 2.

Floats and cars will be decked out in their finest, and they’ll will wind their way through downtown Wichita Falls, and KFDX will again be part of the procession.

Derek Lowe, Daniella Hankey, Melanie Townsend and Darrell Franklin will be there.

If you or someone you know its a World War II veteran, fellow WWII veteran Robert Seabury wants you to know you have a special invitation to be there.

Seabury said to meet at 9:30 p.m. at Backdoor Theater to get on the float.

If you’d like to be there and you need assistance, Seabury said to call him at 940-642-7648.

