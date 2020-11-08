Veterans get legal aid for free with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local law firm is providing free legal advice to veterans and their immediate families.

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas represents 12 different counties in Texas. Its veterans’ program is funded by grant funding from The Texas Access to Justice Foundation.

For Managing Attorney for the Wichita Falls office with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas John Grieger, this program acts as repayment to veterans for what they have done for our country.

“Today is my 30th anniversary of being sworn in as a lawyer. And what came to mind as I was getting ready today is how we, as lawyers, take an oath to help the people, to zealously advocate, as the term they use. In the same way, all of our veterans, all vets have taken an oath to defend our country,” Attorney Grieger said. “In turn, now can serve them after they’ve served us.”

Their office affirms, though, that it only provides legal guidance and consultation over the phone. To get legal advice from an attorney call 940 723-5542, ext. 7501.