WICHITA FALLS (KFDXKJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District held its annual Veterans Day celebration.

The event was held in the McNiel Middle School gym due to wind and cold weather.

This year’s keynote speaker was Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew from Sheppard Air Force Base.

JROTC from all three high schools were in attendance and the Sheppard Elementary choir provided entertainment.

One member in attendance said he’s happy to see veterans honored and see the school show its support.

“It’s very nice whenever the schools are able to have things like this to honor the veterans because without them we’d be in bad shape. It makes me feel very proud that I’ve done something to help our country,” James Artiewoods.

Taps was played for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and a wealth was laid for those who served and attended a Wichita Falls school.