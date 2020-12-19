Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremony in Bowie

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Across the country today, thousands are using wreaths to show their appreciation for those that have served our country.

Wreaths Across America is an annual tradition used to honor veterans and teach the younger generation to do the same.

This is the third year that the Amity Club and Bowie Maids and Matrons Club has sponsored this event, and it has grown in both wreaths and community support every single year.

When people speak of military veterans, service and freedom are two of the most commonly words used.

In 1992, Morrill Worcester of Worcester Wreath in Maine, started a tradition to thank veterans for their service that in turn provides his freedom.

Although the city of Bowie just began taking part in the tradition in 2018, the mission is still the same.

“Our women’s club is involved with helping veterans and remembering veterans. We have a lot of veterans in Bowie, we have a very active VFW in Bowie and Nocona, Montague County does. And we just felt like this was something we needed to do for the community,” Patti Poe, Amity Club of Bowie member, said.

The event began with 200 wreaths three years ago and has since expanded to more than 600 wreaths this year.

With approximately 750 veterans in the cemetery, officials hope to keep expanding so that every veteran is honored.

“Speaking their names and giving tribute to those folks who have gone before us. It’s just a special time of year and it just touches my heart to participate in this,” Bill Miller, Navy vet, said.

“Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember,” Kevin Benton, Montague County Judge, said.

Participants are also making it a priority to make sure the younger generation doesn’t forget and continues the tradition.

“We just need to let them know, like at school, they need to still be able to say the pledge of allegiance and understand what it means. Because we are one nation under god and we’re a mighty, powerful nation,” Poe said.

A powerful nation that makes honoring its military heroes a priority.

Poe also said a third of the cost of each wreath is saved and re-invested to buy more wreaths next year.