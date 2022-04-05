WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Years of dedication to fundraising and honoring veterans in Texoma is finally paying off.

“Now we know it’s really going to happen. We’ve been at this for five, six years now to get enough donations to make it happen. So we’re very excited to see it finally come to fruition,” Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee Chairman David Coleman said.

The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee now sees the light at the end of that six-year tunnel.

“We’ve had a lot of members on the Lake Wichita Committee that have been there for years and kept their optimism up. You know just says we need to keep pushing and keep pushing and that’s what we’ve done and so it’s very gratifying to get to the point where we can build the plaza,” Coleman said.

Even with plans changing, the committee never wavered, and now the city is rewarding that with a unanimous City Council approval and a contractor selected. Now it’s only a matter of time.

“They take an idea then bring it to reality basically. So for Wichitans, if you see them, pat them on the back. David Coleman and Steve Gardner all those guys have been out there since day one trying to get something out there and you can do something for the lake and to the city of Wichita Falls as well as the veterans. That’s a big win for everybody,” city of Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Not just providing a spot for veterans, families and the community to reflect and remember, but also a gold star family monument honoring those who have had family members die while serving overseas, finally.

“It will be very satisfying to provide a place where all of our veterans can reflect and feel appreciated by their community, that’s the whole idea about it,” Coleman said.

The Veterans Memorial Plaza will be made of bricks, many of which were generously donated by community members in Texoma and the surrounding communities.

Coleman also added they hope to have a timetable set now that this step is taken and then have the community out to celebrate Veterans Day in November at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.