Veterans urged to attend benefits and resource fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls veterans will have various services at their fingertips this Saturday at the Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair just for them.

It is being held by the Veterans Land Board.

The event will have about ten agencies that offer various veteran services, such as the county’s Veteran Services Office.

Veterans will be able to find out their VA eligibility, get details on VA loans, as well as property purchases.

“What’s important for the veteran is they may have access to medical service, even income-based on their level of disability,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

Gossom encourages all veterans to take advantage of the one-on-one time this event will offer.

All veterans are invited.