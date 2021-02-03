Vexus Fiber begins construction in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vexus Fiber began construction to build a 10-gigabit fiber-to-the-home network that will serve over 30,000 new homes and businesses in Texoma.

Vexus Fiber is a leading fiber service provider based in West Texas, serving both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana.

This network expansion is part of an on-going construction that will bring Vexus services to more than 19,000 homes and businesses in Wichita Falls before the end of 2021.

Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber, said they’re thrilled to announce their expansion into Wichita Falls.

“Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for Internet, TV and phone services,” Gleason said. “Our network will be built with future-proof technology that will not only provide a reliable, world-class Internet connection, but will also foster additional growth and economic development for Wichita Falls.”

Travis Haggard, Vice President of Business Retention and Expansion at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said he’s excited to make Wichita Falls a “gigacity” with Vexus.

“Not only will it provide valuable services to our residents, but it will also provide a future-proof infrastructure for our businesses and will position Wichita Falls as an even more competitive location for new business and industries in North Texas,” Haggard said.

Fiber internet service is more reliable because it has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, is less susceptible to outside interference and has much lower latency than a traditional copper connection.

This combination provides much faster upload and download speeds, which result in a much better online experience.

Vexus Fiber service will deliver up to 10 Gig Internet speeds along with all-digital TV and phone service for residential customers.

Businesses customers will have access to data connections scalable up to 10 Gigs, TeleCloud hosted voice solutions as well as TV channel packages tailored for all business types.

The service will be available by the end of 2021.

Click here to see if Vexus will be available in your area.