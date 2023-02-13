WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls streets will soon be flying banners to honor the men and women who served our country.

“It will be a loving tribute to those veterans and all of the things they do for us that many of us take for granted every day,” VFW Post 8878 Auxiliary President Annie Nickers said.

That is why those at VFW Post 8878 wanted to find a way to honor them.

“It’s a 24-inch by 48-inch double-side heavy-duty vinyl banner with veteran’s pictures,” Nickers said. “Same picture on both sides.”

This was an idea Nickers had after seeing other cities do it while on an out-of-state vacation.

“I saw it in New York and then again in lots of other small towns while we were vacationing,” Nickers said. “Having been to a district meeting not long ago in Grapevine, Abilene and a lot of other places already in Texas.”

Nickers said seeing the community’s support and their excitement seeing some of our heroes’ faces on banners have made this even more worth it.

“Everybody is very excited, they think it’s a wonderful thing to do,” Nickers said. “Some people have seen them in other places and wondered, “gee it’d be nice if we could do that.” So, yes, everybody is very excited.”

Ultimately, this is just a small thank you, to those who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms.

To purchase a banner and honor a veteran of your choice just go to VFW Post 8878 at 4005 Seymour highway from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2023. The banners are $120 per veteran. If you miss this Wednesday’s meeting you can come on Feb. 20, 2023, from 7 p.m. 9 p.m. or Feb. 22, 2023, from 7 p.m. 9 p.m.