BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim and suspect have been identified from the Friday morning shooting on Sheppard Road in Burkburnett.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wichita County Criminal Investigators have identified the shooting victim as Michael Wesley Randall, and the shooting suspect as Ronald Arthur Burdick.

On June 9, 2023, deputies responded to a shooting at a welding shop. The responding deputies were told by dispatchers the victim had been shot in the head. They found Randall deceased sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup, and Burdick was detained.

The victim’s brother was in the driver’s seat at the time of the shooting. Both the suspect and the victim’s brother were taken to the Sheriff’s Office for statements.

Burdick waived his rights to an attorney and admitted to shooting and killing Randall. The report noted the evidence at the scene did not support Burdick’s account of events. He is charged with murder and is jailed on a $1 million bond.

