Victim assistance coordinator becomes full-time position for D.A.’s office

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — County commissioners approved a change to make the district attorney’s victim assistance coordinator position a full-time role.

A victim assistant works with child sexual abuse victims and the families of murder victims and other violent crimes. The victim assistant explains the court system process to victims and families and can also help them with special needs such as a service animal to help them testify in court. The position was originally funded with grant money as a part-time position but the district attorney’s office found a way to make it work in their budget.

“I’m really excited about the victim assistance coordinator position because that’s something that Wichita County has not traditionally had in the D.A.’s office and it will make big difference for children and the most vulnerable,” Wichita County district attorney John Gillespie said.

The victim assistance coordinator would need to have a background in helping victims and in social work. The position will be posted within the next few days.