Victim captures burglar on tape after multiple break-ins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man, who will turn 50 on Thursday, is arrested for burglaries of a building and vehicles, auto theft and theft of property after police said surveillance

cameras recorded him at multiple crime scenes in June and August.

Darryl Williams, 49, has four new charges filed to add to 25 prior arrests.

Police said on June 30 a man at a business on Sheppard Access Road reported he had video showing thefts and burglary.

An officer immediately recognized the suspect as Williams from previous cases.

They said it shows him getting into a Chevy Blazer and removing the in-dash stereo. He then took a brush guard from behind some vehicles and put it in the bed of a Nissan Titan pickup along with four aluminum wheels.

The man then gets in the Nissan and attempts to use it to pull down the entry gate, but he failed. He then drove off.

The owner said he had purchased the truck at an auction and had left the keys in it.

About three weeks later police said a game camera set up by a frustrated crime victim recorded Williams at another burglary.

On August 17 a man who said his building on Beverly had been broken into three times recorded a burglary for the second time.

Police said the first break-in showed a man with distinct tattoos on his arm and neck.

The second was recorded on August 16 and showed the same man wearing the same baseball cap stealing lawn equipment.

Police said they found Williams on Martha Lane and he admitted the thefts and police recovered the items.

William’s arrest record includes 10 theft charges, four burglaries, and 10 separate fugitives from justice warrants.