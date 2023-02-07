YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the victim of a fiery wreck in Young County that claimed one woman’s life on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with DPS, Hannah Ruth Rowland, 27, of Throckmorton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery crash.

Sgt. Buesing said Rowland was traveling south in a 2020 Ford passenger car on U.S. Highway 380 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree at a high rate of speed.

According to Sgt. Buesing, the car caught fire due to the severe impact.

Sgt. Buesing said no other information is available at this time and the crash is currently under investigation.

