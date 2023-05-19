WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the victim of a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 287 on Thursday night, the fourth fatality resulting from crashes on the roadway since Mother’s Day.

According to Sgt. Marc Couch with DPS, the crash occurred at around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, on U.S. Highway 287, west of the Harmony Road exit and west of Iowa Park.

Sgt. Couch said in the accident report from DPS that a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was disabled in the left-hand lane of northbound U.S. 287 from a previous crash. He said the roadway was wet and it was raining at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Couch said a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound on U.S. 287 in the left-hand lane approaching the disabled pickup. The truck tractor struck the pickup.

Robert Clayton Powell, 32, of Electra, died at the scene of the crash, according to Sgt. Couch. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m.

This marks the third fatal crash on a stretch of U.S. Highway 287 since Sunday, May 14, 2023, with four deaths confirmed by DPS in five days.

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, two men from Chillicothe died and three others were hospitalized following a crash just after 2 a.m. on U.S. 287, just outside of Wichita Falls, near the Rifle Range Road exit.

Then on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, just after noon, a 1-year-old died following a crash on U.S. 287 near Electra, near the Midway Church Road exit.

All three fatal accidents on U.S. 287 since Sunday involved a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer in some way. In two fatal crashes, the truck tractor struck a vehicle that was disabled on U.S. 287 from a previous crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.