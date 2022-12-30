WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, the victim has been identified as Austin Ford, 21, of Wichita Falls.

Sgt. Eipper said the fatal crash occurred sometime before 7:35 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Scott Street in Wichita Falls. Police said they are unsure of the exact time the crash occurred.

Authorities said a passerby saw a body in the 1700 block of E. Scott at 7:35 a.m. on Friday, December 30. Ford was later determined to be deceased.

According to Sgt. Eipper, it has been determined the motorcycle was driving eastbound in the 1700 block of East Scott Street when went off the road and into a ditch, at which time the motorcycle crashed into the east side of the ditch.

Sgt. Eipper said Ford was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is pending, and Ford’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

According to Sgt. Eipper, this marks the ninth fatality collision involving a motorcycle in the year 2022. There have been a total of 21 fatal crashes in Wichita Falls in 2022.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.