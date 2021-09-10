Victim identified in Archer County crash

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Department of Public Safety has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred in Archer County Friday morning, September 10.

The driver of the first vehicle, Henry Frazier Steele, IV, 29, of Wichita Falls, was transported to United Regional, where he was pronounced by an attending physician shortly after arrival.

The driver of the second vehicle, 24-year-old Delia Estraca of Henrietta, was transported to United Regional with minor injuries.

Around 6:30 this morning, Steele was traveling south on Highway 79 near Davis Road, and Estraca was northbound.

Estraca crossed the center line, swerving to miss an animal in the roadway. Steele tried to make an evasive

maneuver to avoid a collision, according to the preliminary crash investigation.

Both vehicles met almost head-on, causing severe damage to both cars.

The accident remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.