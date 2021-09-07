Victim identified in deadly Jack County crash

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver in a Monday night deadly Jack County crash on Highway 114 has been identified.

Daniel Kirk, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene according to Sergeant Dan Buesing.

Investigators said Kirk was driving west on Highway 114 and an SUV was driving east. Kirk, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line during a curve and hilltop area of the road and struck the SUV causing Kirk to skid sideways into a ditch and crash into trees on the passenger side. The SUV came to a stop on the shoulder of Highway 114.

According to the crash report, it is unknown if Kirk was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.